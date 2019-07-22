Laura Langman still unsure over Silver Ferns future, despite New Year Honour

Despite her recognition in the New Year Honours, Silver Ferns skipper Laura Langman says she's made no decision as to her immediate future in the black dress.

Laura Langman. Source: Photosport

A professional since the age of 16, Langman is New Zealand's most capped Silver Fern, but will take a break from the game for the upcoming tour to the UK next month, before returning to Australia's Super Netball League with the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

After a 2019 that saw her lift the Netball World Cup as captain of the Silver Ferns, Langman has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, having also served the game on both sides of the Tasman at domestic level.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Langman revealed she's still coming to terms with the honour, thanking those who've helped her along the way.

"I was pretty shocked to be honest," she admitted.

"It's not something I ever really thought about. It's a huge honour.

"I just feel lucky for my journey to date. I'm really grateful for the teammates and the support staff and everyone that's been involved to give me the career that I've been blessed to have.

"I had to read it twice to be honest. I was really shocked and surprised. I still actually can't believe it.

"I think 2019 was pretty special. I don't think anyone saw it coming - let alone myself. To think that a year prior, I didn't even see myself playing netball.

"To have the year we've had, then this as well, I just feel extremely lucky. I'm just enjoying it."

With longtime teammate Maria Folau having called time on her career earlier this month, Langman has made no decision as to her next move - something she's more than comfortable with for the time being.

"If there's anything I've learned from my wee break, it's that it's OK to not know what's coming up next.

"I'm OK with not knowing for now.

"Goals are always very interesting. Once you kind of get a sniff at achieving something, you always shift the goalposts - so to speak.

"I've just been really fortunate with the time that I've had, with the players I've been able to play with and against in my tenure.

"To have been involved in a World Cup winning team was absolutely amazing.

"There's always goals to be set. I'm probably in the in-between as to where to next, but it's been one hell of a ride."