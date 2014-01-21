Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

It is increasingly likely one of New Zealand's best netballers will not return to the Silver Ferns for next year's Commonwealth Games.

Silver Ferns midcourter Laura Langman Source: Photosport

Laura Langman, who has played 141 tests in the black dress, has re-signed with her Australian club, the Sunshine Coast Lightning for 2018.

The move makes her ineligible for the national side, unless an exemption is granted.

Langman was a key figure in the Lightning side, who won the new Australian domestic competition this year, under the guidance of Kiwi coach Noeline Taurua.

Her decision to play for an Australian outfit following the split of the Trans-Tasman netball competition made her ineligible for the Silver Ferns this year.

Last year the 31-year-old was granted an exemption to play for both New South Wales and the Silver Ferns.