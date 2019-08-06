TODAY |

Laura Langman hails Aussie domestic competition best in the world - 'It's done world netball absolute wonders'

Source:  AAP

New Zealand skipper Laura Langman says Australia's rising stars and the world game have benefited from Super Netball's unlimited import rules.

Katrina Rore defends Silver Ferns teammate Laura Langman in the Australian Super Netball competition game between the Lightning and Swifts. Source: NSW Swifts

The current rules have been criticised in some quarters for restricting the amount of court time for young Australian players, with some teams stacking their roster with international stars, particularly in the goal circle.

Almost half of Super Netball's shooters are international players, leaving young Australians on the bench.

Back in 2017 when the competition was set up Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander wanted imports capped at two per team but was overruled.

In her fourth season with Sunshine Coast Lightning, Langman acknowledges she's benefited from the current rules but feels it's good for the game.

"For me, it comes down to what the purpose of Super Netball was and from my understanding, it was to be the best netball competition in the world," Langman told AAP.

"I feel like the unlimited import rule lives to that - it creates competition as teams want the best of the best, hence why there are potentially international players in those spots."

The midcourt ace sees that some could feel it prevents a pathway into the Australian team, but says the young players are learning from the world's best.

"Those potential Australian players are training partners and rubbing shoulders with these international greats and that's wonderful for their development as a player and also their leadership skills," Langman said.

"It's a fantastic learning opportunity and if the objective is to be the best competition in the world, then you want to attract the best players."

Langman said it had also strengthened international netball rather than just the Silver Ferns and Australia easily dominating every tournament.

"Super Netball has done world netball absolute wonders and as a player, I can't thank them enough.

"It's really opened up and taken netball to a new level and the next step is playing in professional competitions all year round or even the Olympics in 20 years time and that's exciting."

Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
Deontay Wilder agrees ring entrance costume the cause for his defeat, also 'hurt' by trainer who threw in towel
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck believes Ardie Savea has the makings of an NRL superstar
5
Mankad debate rages again after English bowler doesn't run out South African at Women's World T20
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Australia Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander’s record tenure comes to an end
01:24

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander axed after World Cup and Commonwealth Games failures
02:53

Jenny May Clarkson puts foot in mouth, tells Casey Kopua Silver Ferns 'didn't miss her' after retiring

Silver Ferns get more than just silverware from winning Nations Cup campaign