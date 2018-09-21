TODAY |

Laura Langman to continue netball career, re-signs with Sunshine Coast

AAP
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

Perennial Super Netball force Sunshine Coast Lightning have received a massive boost, with their captain and New Zealand midcourt superstar Laura Langman re- signing for the 2020 season.

Langman, played for Lightning in 2017 and 2019 and had a year off in between.

Lightning, who won the first two Super Netball titles and were minor premiers and losing grand finalists in 2019, have retained all ten of this year's core squad members.

Its' good news for new coach Kylee Byrne, who has taken over from Noeline Taurua, who is continuing as New Zealand national coach, after helming Lightning through their first three seasons.

"The form that Laura was in this year and especially post-World Cup was some of the best of her career," Byrne said.

"She is so important to this Club, and to be able to go around again with her is special.

"There is certainly a feeling of unfinished business within this group so to retain them all is so exciting for 2020."

That sentiment was echoed by 33-year-old Langman, who is playing for the Silver Ferns against the Australian Diamonds in this month's four-Test Constellation Cup series.

"I feel honoured to be able to represent Lightning again next year, 2019 has left a fire in the belly and I'm excited for what next season has in store," she said.

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman takes a pass during the Netball Quad Series in a match between the Silver Ferns and South Africa at the ASB Baypark arena in Tauranga. Source: Photosport
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
2
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
3
All Blacks delay press conference as Typhoon Hagibis reportedly threatens World Cup match with Italy
4
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
5
Springboks' Schalk Brits claims hearts of global rugby fans with bows to ball kids and a winning smile
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Laura Langman, Maria Folau granted exemptions again to play for Silver Ferns

Thanks Ireland! The bizarre 2019 World Cup curse the All Blacks may have dodged, just barely

NSW Swifts thump the Sunshine Coast Lightning to win title

Noeline Taurua eyes Super Netball swansong as Sunshine Coast Lightning aim for third-straight title