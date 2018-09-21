Laura Langman to continue netball career, re-signs with Sunshine Coast

Perennial Super Netball force Sunshine Coast Lightning have received a massive boost, with their captain and New Zealand midcourt superstar Laura Langman re- signing for the 2020 season.



Langman, played for Lightning in 2017 and 2019 and had a year off in between.



Lightning, who won the first two Super Netball titles and were minor premiers and losing grand finalists in 2019, have retained all ten of this year's core squad members.



Its' good news for new coach Kylee Byrne, who has taken over from Noeline Taurua, who is continuing as New Zealand national coach, after helming Lightning through their first three seasons.



"The form that Laura was in this year and especially post-World Cup was some of the best of her career," Byrne said.



"She is so important to this Club, and to be able to go around again with her is special.



"There is certainly a feeling of unfinished business within this group so to retain them all is so exciting for 2020."



That sentiment was echoed by 33-year-old Langman, who is playing for the Silver Ferns against the Australian Diamonds in this month's four-Test Constellation Cup series.

