'I know we would have done a superb job' - Netball NZ upset at missing 2023 World Cup hosting gig

New Zealand has lost out on hosting rights to the 2023 Netball World Cup this morning with their bid beaten by South Africa.

Netball New Zealand board chair Allison Ferguson said in a statement the announcement was a tough one to swallow.

"We're very disappointed we were not awarded the hosting rights for what is the pinnacle event within the world netball calendar. This would have been a fitting way to celebrate 100 years of netball in New Zealand," Ferguson said.

"I know we would have done a superb job and we certainly had the support of our netball community, Government and venues, to have made this an outstanding Netball World Cup event."

Instead, Cape Town will hold the World Cup in 2023 - the first time the tournament will be hosted by an African nation.

Ferguson congratulated South Africa on the achievement.

"The Netball World Cup is the pinnacle event for our sport and we know Netball South Africa will be working hard to ensure it is delivered to a world class standard."

England will host this year's World Cup in Liverpool when the event kicks off in July.

The Silver Ferns walk off the court after losing to Australia in the Constellation Cup. Source: Photosport
