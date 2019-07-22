Kiwis invited to celebrate Silver Ferns' World Cup victory at Parliament reception

The public have been invited to celebrate the Silver Ferns' Netball World Cup success with a reception at Parliament later this month.

The Silver Ferns defeated three-time defending champions Australia 52-51 in the final in July to win their first Netball World Cup in 16 years.

The Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson announced the reception event today as an opportunity for the public to celebrate the Silver Ferns’ victory and interact with the team.

"Like many New Zealanders, I was on the edge of my seat watching the final, which was one of the best sporting showdowns ever seen," he said.

"I am delighted that we are able to bring the team together and provide the New Zealand public with an opportunity to show their pride and appreciation.

"A Parliamentary reception is a fitting way to honour and celebrate the team’s extraordinary achievement, and I would urge Wellingtonians and visitors alike to join us."

Silver Ferns Head Coach Noeline Taurua and almost all the players, team management and support staff who accompanied the team to the Liverpool tournament will be present.

The event will be held on August 26, from midday to 1pm, at the Parliament Forecourt.