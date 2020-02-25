TODAY |

Kayla Johnson will be difficult to replace when she takes time off to have child, say Swifts

Source:  AAP

The NSW Swifts won't have the services of Kayla Johnson for their Super Netball title defence this season after the Silver Ferns star announced the pending arrival of her first child.

Shaun Johnson posted this photo to Instagram. Source: Instagram/Shaun Johnson

Defensive utility Johnson (nee Cullen) will take time away from the sport, leaving the Swifts to seek a replacement.

The 47-Test veteran featured as a replacement player late in the Swifts' premiership-winning campaign last year and had signed her first full-season Super Netball contract for 2020.

The 27-year-old moved to Sydney last year to be with husband Shaun Johnson, the former Warriors NRL star who joined the Cronulla Sharks.

Swifts head coach Briony Akle said Johnson had shown her class during her brief stint last year and would be difficult to replace.

"I know she was very excited about testing herself further in the Super Netball environment but sometimes life happens and now she is about to embark on a different, but very special, journey," Akle said.

Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
Deontay Wilder agrees ring entrance costume the cause for his defeat, also 'hurt' by trainer who threw in towel
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck believes Ardie Savea has the makings of an NRL superstar
5
Mankad debate rages again after English bowler doesn't run out South African at Women's World T20
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Silver Ferns win Supreme Award, scooping five major awards at Halberg Awards

Departing Australian netball coach hints at possible move to rugby, working with Eddie Jones

Australia Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander’s record tenure comes to an end
01:24

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander axed after World Cup and Commonwealth Games failures