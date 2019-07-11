Katrina Rore thankful for supportive teammates helping her overcome injury in time for Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns have completed their last training session before starting their Netball World Cup campaign – and no one is more prepared for it than Katrina Rore.

Rore is back in the fold after suffering a calf strain last month which threatened to jeopardise her spot in Liverpool.

But team officials confirmed yesterday the veteran defender was given clearance to play in the tournament – news Rore says is largely due to her teammates.

“It was a very tense three weeks for me,” she said.

“It was probably more a mental battle than a physical one but I did everything I could.

“Having this bunch around, having my back and really pushing me to get here was awesome. I’m just really thankful.”