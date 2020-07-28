Katrina Rore hails influence of departing Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie

Central Pulse skipper Katrina Rore admits it’s tough to accept the departure of influential coach Yvette McCausland-Durie.

By Victor Waters

The 2019 Premiership-winning coach has announced she’ll stand down at the end of the season.

“She’s been there for the bad days and the good days, so it’s tough to leave but she’s got other things she needs to get done and we all understand that,” Rore said.

The side has drastically improved since McCausland-Durie took over in 2017.

She guided them to the 2018 grand-final before orchestrating the Pulse’s maiden Premiership the following season.

“Yvette is really someone who can bring a team together, someone who lets us express what we need to do individually to play how we want to play and give us the freedom to be ourselves,” Rore said.

“She’s a wonderful person as well as a wonderful coach and wants us to be people as well as netballers.”

Rore said McCausland-Durie has directly had a positive influence on her career and leadership.

“She’s been a coach where it’s been fun because, as captain, I can challenge her and she challenges me. We have a great relationship.

“We don’t always 100 per cent agree on everything but always end up agreeing to disagree - or agreeing to agree, which has really made me enjoy working under Yvette, and I will miss her so much.”

The coach has also shot down any thought of organising something special for her in their next game against the Northern Mystics on Sunday.