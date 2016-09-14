Katrina Rore confirmed for Netball World Cup after passing medical clearance

Veteran Katrina Rore has been named in the Silver Ferns' final 12-strong squad for this year's Netball World Cup after receiving medical clearance to compete.

The 125-Test defender was in doubt for the tournament in Liverpool after suffering a calf strain last month but she was given every chance to recover, travelling with the team to England to continue her rehab and training.

Team management confirmed Rore's availability today after they finalised their World Cup squad with the International Netball Federation.

Netball NZ said in a statement today Rore passed a medical assessment and has also taken part in match-play since arriving at the Silver Ferns base in Essex.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said Rore was put through multiple tests to ensure she could cope with the demanding schedule of the 10-day tournament.

“It’s been really important to ensure she has had adequate court time since arriving in England and Katrina has pulled up well during this time. Katrina has put in the hard work to rehab well and that has paid off,” she said.



“The process has been rigorous to ascertain whether Katrina could handle the demands of eight games in 10 days. Her tenacity, work ethic and desire to wear the Silver Fern has once again shone out as she tackled her injury head on. We need individuals like that in our team.”



The Silver Ferns had called in Michaela Sokolich-Beatson as injury cover in case Rore was unfit but Taurua said she has now been sent home.