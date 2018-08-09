Katrina Grant accepts there's a possibility she'll lose Silver Ferns captaincy

The Southern Steel will have the chance to send veteran Wendy Frew out as an ANZ Premiership winner one last time, advancing through to Sunday's final with a 53-49 win over the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill last night.
In a close fought encounter, the Steel took a 15-12 lead out of the first quarter, only for the Tactix to rally and lead 29-28 at the halftime break.
Mainland held their nerve at the end of the third quarter, taking a 41-40 advantage into the final spell.
However, facing defeat, the Steel showed their grit in the last quarter, turning the match around to claim the 53-49 win.
Shooters Jen O'Connell (38 from 40) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit (15 from 22) led the way for the Steel, while Tactix shooter Ellie Bird (42 from 45) was unlucky to be on the losing side.
The Steel will face the Central Pulse in Palmerston North in this weekend's final, a rematch of the 2017 decider.
It hasn't been the smoothest road for Central Pulse mid-courter Claire Kersten.
After breaking into the New Zealand under 21s, Kersten had to wait until she was 24 before earning her first professional contract with the Pulse back in 2013, only to then spend the best part of the next two seasons on the bench.
But fast forward to 2018, and Kersten has proven to be an invaluable member of the starting seven.
"It's been a bit of a struggle. Very much up and down," she said.
"At times you sort of question whether it's going to work out, but the last couple of years have been amazing and have made those low points worthwhile."
Sunday's grand final will mark quite a transformation for Kersten, who switched from wing defence to centre this year.
"I've come from a circle 'D' background but obviously height's not on my side.
The feeding aspect has been a big aspect for me - that's been the biggest challenge this year."
Her form saw her called up to the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games squad and while the campaign itself may have been a disaster, the centre says she benefited from it.
"There were some really tough times over there but there were some great moments and I learned a lot from that experience from a netball point of view, but also personally."
Kersten and the Pulse play the winner of tonight’s semi-final between the Tactix and Steel in Palmerston North on Sunday at 4:15pm.