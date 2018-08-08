 

'I just want to keep that door open' - Former Silver Ferns skipper Casey Kopua on possible return

1 NEWS
Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua isn't ruling out a possible return to the national team, but believes she still needs time to weigh up her options.

The 33-year-old is entertaining the idea of returning, but says she still needs to weigh up her options. Source: 1 NEWS

The 33-year-old spoke to 1 NEWS and said she is still retired from international netball.

"At the moment to be honest I am still retired, you know there is a difference in being available and being selected," said Kopua.

"There is more than just 'I am available' to be considered for and my family - that sort of thing."

Kopua says there is still a chance that she could come out of retirement.

"I am keen I don't want any regrets in my netball career and I also want to have another chance or maybe not.

"I just want to keep that door open."

She has played 101 Tests for New Zealand and believes the national team can return to the top of netball.

"I really do hope so (Silver Ferns improve) because I love the sport you know, I am passionate about it and I hate seeing it being slagged and you know not doing so well.

"Some of those players are my best friends, so that is quite hard to watch."

Kopua says she wants to help the national side in anyway, even if she doesn't play.

"I think for me just to have that opportunity to get back in there and see if we can make it get back up there, people still have an interest in it and love netball.

"So to try and get that back a little bit even if I am not playing, to try and get that back in some way would be I guess somewhat rewarding for myself."

New Zealand failed to win a Commonwealth Games medal for the first time earlier this year at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success

You could say, sport runs in the Dalton family.

The late Tania Dalton had a netball career spanning over 10 years and played 12 Tests for the Silver Ferns.

It's almost a year and a half since her mum passed away from a brain aneurysm but now, daughter Tayla is making a name for herself.

She was a finalist for the Under 16 Sportswoman of the Year at the Northern Region Surf Life Saving Awards.

"It's just such an awesome sport that I’ve been surrounded by my whole life, my dad was a very well-known legend for it, but it's awesome to be surrounded by the water, surf just creates the coolest people," Tayla said at the awards.

Andrea McVeigh spoke on behalf of those who worked alongside Dalton in the commentary box. Source: Supplied

The 16-year-old is part of Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Auckland's North Shore, a club she describes as a privilege to be a part of.

"They've had our backs since day dot and as a family we're very fortunate to be surrounded by cool people."

Mairangi Bay is also home to Black Fin Danielle McKenzie.

McKenzie was the first New Zealand woman to win an open individual title at the 2018 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships and is someone Tayla looks up to at her club.

"She's almost like a big sister but then at the same time, completely a role model," Tayla said.

"I totally aspire to be like her and she's absolutely killing it over in Australia."

But it doesn't stop at surf life saving for Tayla.

She's just been in Belarus representing New Zealand in the Under 17 Basketball World Cup, along with other sporting commitments.

She admits her schedule can get a bit hectic.

"I'm getting home at 10 most nights; I eat a lot of food. My poor family have to deal with me when I'm a bit tired."

Speaking of family, there's someone missing from her support crew but Tayla says she still feels her mum's presence every day.

The bubbly 45-year-old was fondly remembered as popular, feisty and just a little bit crazy. Source: 1 NEWS

"She'd love to be here having a few wines tonight but I know she'll be here with us.

"She's honestly the biggest inspiration in my life and I'm very lucky to have her watching over me each day."

Story by 1 NEWS Sport producer Maddy Lloyd

The 16-year-old has excelled in both basketball and surf life saving. Source: 1 NEWS
Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement

The Northern Mystics have crashed out of the netball Premiership after falling to the Central Pulse last night in Wellington.

The Mystics' 55-48 loss allows the Mainland Tactix to secure a finals berth for the first time in their 11-year history.

The elimination also signalled the end of Anna Harrison's glittering career, though the Mystics skipper pulled out all the stops in what would be her final match before retirement.

Late in the second quarter, the former Silver Fern deliberately used her teammate’s thigh as a boost as she attempted a block. 

Harrison pioneered lifting in 2012 in the defensive circle in a bid to block more shots.

