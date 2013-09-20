 

Janine Southby names predecessor's sixteen- year old daughter in Silver Ferns trial squad

The outcome for two Central Pulse shooters captured most attention when Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby unveiled 25 players to trial for the national team.

Silver Ferns coach Waimarama Taumaunu has a word with Casey Kopua

Southby has included 16-year-old goal attack Tiana Metuarau in the group who will trial in Auckland for five days from July 31, before squads are named for the international Quad Series and the Taini Jamison Trophy against England.

Metuarau, the daughter of Southby's national coaching predecessor Wai Taumaunu, more than held her own in the national premiership for the Pulse, who were beaten finalists.

However, there is no room for Pulse goal shoot Cathrine Tuivaiti, who enjoyed another accurate season under the hoop.

The 30-year-old former Samoan and New Zealand shooter has been in and out of squads under Southby, this time failing to win inclusion among just six shooters named to trial.

The champion Southern Steel boast five triallists, including their inspirational captain Wendy Frew among 10 midcourters. The 32-year-old's lone Test came in 2008.

Southby has named nine defenders as she seeks to build depth following the international retirements of Casey Kopua and Leana de Bruin.

Accomplished midcourter Laura Langman isn't included as she didn't play in the national premiership making her ineligible. Test centurion Langman represented the champion Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia's domestic league.

Silver Ferns Triallists:

Shooters: Monica Falkner, Bailey Mes, Tiana Metuarau, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maria Tutaia, Maia Wilson.

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Kayla Cullen, Shannon Francois, Wendy Frew, Claire Kersten, Erikana Pedersen, Grace Rasmussen, Samantha Sinclair, Whitney Souness, Elisapeta Toeava.

Defenders: Karin Burger, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Katrina Grant, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Storm Purvis, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Zoe Walker, Jane Watson.

