 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Janine Southby looking to use Quad Series to build depth for Commonwealth Games

share

Source:

NZN

Worst case scenarios are preying on Janine Southby's mind a little more than usual these days.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns coach has an injury-free squad right now, but she knows there are no guarantees that will continue as the Kiwis zero in on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

That's why Southby has added a couple of extra players to her squad which begins the northern swing of netball's Quad Series against England in London early on Sunday (NZT).

Southby will name her Commonwealth Games squad on February 8, and while she's got a good idea of her line-up, there are still decisions to be made in a couple of positions.

"We know that it's not just going to be 12 players that go through to Comm Games - we need everybody ready to go.

"We've still got to build the depth, and that's the other part of taking extra players on this tour," Southby told NZ Newswire.

"In a couple of positions we do have decisions to make, because there's more depth in those positions.

"But then we've got a couple where the depth is really lacking - we cross our fingers that nothing happens to players in those positions."

The world No.2 Silver Ferns won the Southern Hemisphere leg of the Quad Series in September, beating world champions Australia and South Africa but losing to third-ranked England.

They went on to lose the four-match Constellation Cup series to Australia by ever-increasing margins, culminating in a 16-goal loss in the final game.

Southby admits her team's consistency has been lacking, and something that must improve if they are to have any chance of collecting a third Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"In all games we played, we showed patches of what we're really capable of when we're at our best," she said.

Lapses in concentration proved costly, and something Southby says her team have been working on ever since.

"It's about being disciplined to stay on task and on focus - it's staying in the moment, in the zone, and that's certainly a work in progress for everybody."

New Zealand play their second Quad Series match against the Proteas in Johannesburg on January 25 (local time), three days before they meet Australia in the final game.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro receives treatment from trainer during his second round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Players criticise sweltering conditions at Australian Open as temp hovers at 40 degrees

00:29
2
Federer dispatched Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets last night after temperatures soared to 40 degrees on court during the day.

'If you want to get to the top, you've got to play in all conditions' - Roger Federer unfazed by sweltering heat at Australian Open

00:30
3
The Kiwi NBA star is often compared to the hit show's Khal Drogo.

'Everyone tells me I look like old mate' – Steven Adams has commentators laughing with Game of Thrones comparison

00:27
4
The Kiwi NBL side had built a strong lead late in the final quarter, and they weren't about to let it fall apart in the 98-81 win.

Breakers' pressing defence turns to free-flowing attack in final minute of big NBL win

00:29
5
Brisbane's batters were skittled for a miserable total of 73 runs.

Brendon McCullum sent packing for just one run off great catch as Heat collapse in heavy BBL loss to Sixers

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


02:24
It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


00:27
They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

02:28
The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

02:07
Cash-strapped residents of the Hawke's Bay town are keen to take up the volunteer dentists' services.

The cost of dental care in New Zealand: Jim Anderton's 'unfinished project'

Free oral care, wider fluoridation, and introducing subsidies are just some proposals from across the political spectrum.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 