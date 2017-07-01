Janine Southby looking to use Quad Series to build depth for Commonwealth Games

Worst case scenarios are preying on Janine Southby's mind a little more than usual these days.

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns coach has an injury-free squad right now, but she knows there are no guarantees that will continue as the Kiwis zero in on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

That's why Southby has added a couple of extra players to her squad which begins the northern swing of netball's Quad Series against England in London early on Sunday (NZT).

Southby will name her Commonwealth Games squad on February 8, and while she's got a good idea of her line-up, there are still decisions to be made in a couple of positions.

"We know that it's not just going to be 12 players that go through to Comm Games - we need everybody ready to go.

"We've still got to build the depth, and that's the other part of taking extra players on this tour," Southby told NZ Newswire.

"In a couple of positions we do have decisions to make, because there's more depth in those positions.

"But then we've got a couple where the depth is really lacking - we cross our fingers that nothing happens to players in those positions."

The world No.2 Silver Ferns won the Southern Hemisphere leg of the Quad Series in September, beating world champions Australia and South Africa but losing to third-ranked England.

They went on to lose the four-match Constellation Cup series to Australia by ever-increasing margins, culminating in a 16-goal loss in the final game.

Southby admits her team's consistency has been lacking, and something that must improve if they are to have any chance of collecting a third Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"In all games we played, we showed patches of what we're really capable of when we're at our best," she said.

Lapses in concentration proved costly, and something Southby says her team have been working on ever since.

"It's about being disciplined to stay on task and on focus - it's staying in the moment, in the zone, and that's certainly a work in progress for everybody."