'It's been a blast' - Silver Ferns great Laura Langman retires from all netball

One of the greatest netballers to ever put on the black dress, Laura Langman, has officially announced her retirement from all netball.

Laura Langman. Source: Photosport

After a career spanning 17 years - filled with titles at every level of the game - the 34-year-old midcourter confirmed this afternoon she was hanging up the bib for good.

"To be a part of a team is a gift," Langman wrote on Instagram. "Teammates see you at your best, your worst and all the times in between. These are the memories that make the journey so special.

"Thanks for having me netball whānau, it has been a blast ... what next is unknown and that's what makes it so exciting ... goosebumps ... Over and out."

Langman made her professional debut in 2003 with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and made her Silver Ferns debut later that year.

She retired from the Silver Ferns in August.

During her career, Langman didn't miss a game in 141 Tests between 2005 and 2016 while playing in some of their most successful campaigns including gold medals at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games and Fast5 World Titles in 2009 and 2012.

Langman then controversially was unable to play for the Silver Ferns in 2017 after she decided to play netball in Australia with the Sunshine Coast Lightning before she was granted an exemption to return in 2018.

On return, Langman was selected to captain the Silver Ferns and went on to lead the team in their historic 2019 World Championship run which finished in golden fashion.