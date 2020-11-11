Injured Silver Fern Michaela Sokolich-Beatson on her road to recovery, plans for 2021 and the Doobie Brothers

As the Doobie Brothers once said, "some are happy, some are sad, but you've got to let the music play".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Those Listen to the Music lyrics have special meaning for injured Silver Ferns defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning about her recent injury problems and how she plans to come back stronger in 2021.

Sokolich-Beatson said the 1972 hit holds a special place in her heart.

"In the Silver Ferns, singing is a massive part of our culture," Sokolich-Beatson said.

"So when I ruptured my right Achilles and I was on the plane back to New Zealand from England, they sung that song to me.

"Whenever I was struggling with my rehab, I'd play that song and I'd just be like, 'You've got to grind it through.'"

Sokolich-Beatson did just that, making her way back to the court last month where she was named in the New Zealand A team for the Cadbury Netball Series just three weeks into her return.

However, a cruel twist of fate saw Sokolich-Beatson never take the court as she was sidelined once again after rupturing her other Achilles during training.

Sokolich-Beatson said "there were a lot of swear words" when the second injury happened and what made it worse was she knew instantly it was the exact same injury she had just gotten over, but in her other Achilles.

"I just remember putting my head in my hands and sobbing, thinking, 'I can't do this again,'" she said.

"I'd just finished doing it and I was like, 'It's too hard, I cannot do it again.' Everyone was like, 'You can, you can, you can,' but I was like, 'Nah, no way I can go through that pain again.'

"I heard the sound and I felt the exact same feeling. The physio said, 'Come, we'll do the tests,' and I said, 'No, I'm telling you,' and I put my finger where your Achilles is supposed to be and there was just a hole.

"I knew straight away."

On top of fighting through the physical pain that comes with the rehab, Sokolich-Beatson added the mental stress takes a serious toll.

"Netball is my happy place, my outlet, where I can really be myself. So when it's taken away from you and you're having to sit on the sidelines and watch all of your best friends do what you want to do, it's tough having to accept.

"Having to accept it again for another year is not fun."

Sokolich-Beatson said she needs "a little more time" before she dives into her road to recovery again this time, but she's never thought about quitting.

"I love netball, and not just netball but the environment we've created around it and I love being part of that.