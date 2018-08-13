 

'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win

1 NEWS
Netball

Retiring Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew celebrated her side's ANZ Premiership title Kurt Baker style, posing topless with the trophy on a teammate's shoulders.

Calling time on her career at the end of the just completed season, Frew and the Steel stunned the Central Pulse in Palmerston North yesterday with a 54-53 win.

Taking to Instagram, Frew shared the light hearted snap, a reference to All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker's antics after this year's World Cup win in San Francisco.

A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win. Source: Kurt Baker / Instagram

"That's me, I'm out," Frew posted.

Wendy Frew celebrates the Steel's ANZ Championship win Kurt Baker style
Wendy Frew celebrates the Steel's ANZ Championship win Kurt Baker style Source: Instagram/Wendy Frew
The Southern Steel have defended their national netball premiership title in dramatic fashion.

Behind by six goals with just four minutes to play, the Steel have stormed back to score the last seven goals of the match and snatch a 54-53 victory in Sunday's final in Palmerston North.

The result meant the Southern franchise sent retiring captain Wendy Frew out with back-to-back championships, while the Pulse missed out on a maiden title.

It was also a repeat of the result of last year's final, where the Steel defeated the Pulse in Invercargill.

For almost the entire match, it looked as though that wouldn't be the case.

The Pulse, top qualifiers after round-robin play, were up by as many as 11 goals during the early stages of the second quarter.

But, seemingly determined to not say good-bye to long-time skipper Frew on a losing note, the Steel refused to stop fighting.

They closed the gap to six (30-24) at halftime and by three-quartertime the Pulse's lead was down to just four (42-28).

The fourth quarter was a tense, torrid affair, the Central outfit starting well before their Southern rivals showed they still weren't prepared to wave the white flag.

And just when it looked like the Pulse had finally shaken off the Steel's challenge, up 53-47 with four minutes on the clock, the thrilling late comeback began.

The inspired Steel closed within one inside the final two minutes and after levelling the scores with just a minute to play, netted what was the winning goal with only 25 seconds remaining.

The Pulse had an opportunity to force extra-time as the clock counted down, but Ameliaranne Ekenasio's mid-range shot did not go down, signalling wild celebrations from the Steel players, coaches and management.

Southern Steel 54 Central Pulse 53. Q1: 10-16. Q2: 24-30. Q3: 38-42. 

The Southern Steel take out ANZ Netball Premiership Final with incredible finish against Central Pulse.
Katrina Grant accepts there's a possibility she'll lose Silver Ferns captaincy

1 NEWS
Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant says she's accepted the possibility of losing the national captaincy ahead of the first squad naming since the disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign in April. 

While preparing for the domestic premiership final with the Central Pulse, Grant has said she'd be "fine" if she wasn't named in the next squad and would understand if selectors felt there was a better person to lead the team.

But her Pulse coach, and current Silver Ferns assistant Yvette McCausland-Durie thinks the defender still has plenty to offer. 

"On her return from the Commonwealth Games she's just put her foot down, kept really focused and made a significant difference to this team," McCausland-Durie told 1 NEWS.

"I know she's a strong leader, there's lots of strong leaders within this group. But she continues to add value to our programme and I'm sure she would at the Silver Fern level."

The Ferns' skipper couldn't hide her upset at today's defeat.

Former Ferns skipper Casey Kopua re-iterated yesterday she is considering making herself available for the national side again. 

The Silver Ferns squad for September's Quad Series will be named next Tuesday. 

Grant is 'fine' if selectors go another direction for the first squad since the disastrous Commonwealth Games campaign.
