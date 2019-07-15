As it happened: Silver Ferns cruise to a big victory over Zimbabwe at the Netball World Cup

The Silver Ferns' big win over Zimbabwe as it happened.

Silver Ferns 79 - 36 Zimbabwe

That's it and New Zealand have cruised to another victory over another one of the minnows at this World Cup. Zimbabwe did hold their own early in the first quarter but the Ferns proved too classy with Gina Crampton named player of the day.

For the shooters, Te Paea Selby-Rickit came off the bench and shot 23 from 23.

The starters in the shooting circle, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Maria Folau finished with 25 of 30 goals and 23 of 25 respectively while Bailey Mes finished with 8 of 10 having also spent time playing WA.

Bigger challenges await though.

11 mins - Selby-Rickit is still at 100 per cent shooting accuracy having made 22 of 22.

6 mins - The gap is now over 40 goals for the Ferns, who are cruising to another victory with Mes on at WA.

Three quarter time - The difference with a quarter to go is now 33 goals. Selby-Rickit has made 12 from 12 since coming on with Mes making eight goals from 10 attempts.

8 mins - Selby-Rickit makes a shot to open a 30-goal lead.

3 mins - Selby-Rickit and Saunders are on at GS and C respectively as the Ferns continue to pull away.

Halftime - Folau finishes the half by draining another shot. That was an impressive showing from the Ferns, who took six intercepts while the shooters made a combined 40 of 46 for an 87 per cent shooting accuracy.

8 mins - NZ win a turnover in Zimbabwe's shooting circle and Folau nails the shot at the other end.

4 mins - Mes has started well with the Ferns increasing the lead.

1st quarter - That's the end of the first quarter, NZ really turned up the heat late in that one to open up a double-digit lead. Folau has made 12 of 13 shots with Ekenasio making 9 of 11 though she's now off the court with Mes on.

14 mins - The lead is now out to eight goals as the Ferns' shooters show their class.

11 mins - The Ferns' extra class has seen them pull away to a four-goal lead.

8 mins - Still level here, both teams are playing well.

5 mins - Rore takes a great intercept and we're all tied up.

4 mins - Ekenasio levels it up and then gives the Fernbs the lead.

3 mins: Zimbabwe are off to a great start, jumping out to a two-goal lead before Folau pulls the Ferns back within a goal.

1 mins - Ekenasio gives the Ferns the early lead with two goals before Zimbabwe level it up.

7:58pm - The players are just about to take the court. Here is the starting side for the Ferns: GS: Maria Folau GA: Ameliaranne Ekenasio WA: Gina Crampton C: Laura Langman WD: Katrina Rore GD: Phoenix Karaka GK: Jane Watson

PREVIEW:

The Silver Ferns' World Cup campaign continues tonight in the second stage against Zimbabwe. The Ferns will be chasing a fourth-straight win.