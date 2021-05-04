TODAY |

Grace Nweke's last-gasp goal gives Mystics thrilling one-point win over Tactix

Last year's beaten finalists the Tactix remain winless after three rounds of the ANZ netball Premiership after going down 53-52 to the Northern Mystics in Auckland.

The Christchurch based Tactix were touted as one of the teams to beat this season, but have so far been unable to find a winning formula.

The Auckland crowd erupted as Mystics shooter Grace Nweke snatched a long lob from player of the match Peta Toeava between the arms of the two Tactix defenders, and slotted the ball in just before the clock ran out.

But the return of Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit from a pre-season ankle injury, entering the game in the second quarter, helped the Tactix attack. Although she was only expected to play 30 minutes, she lasted 45 and ensured the Tactix won their first quarter of the season, and notched up their first point.

Nweke shot 88 per cent for the Mystics, while Ellie Bird shot 87 per cent for the Tactix.

The Northern Stars are the only unbeaten team after three rounds and top the table from the Mystics, Steel, Pulse, Magic and Tactix.

