Grace Nweke set for Silver Ferns debut as squads named for Cadbury Netball Series

Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua has named the Silver Ferns and New Zealand A series squads to compete in this week’s Cadbury Netball Series, with Mystics youngster Grace Nweke bolting into the senior squad.

Grace Nweke against the Tactix Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns, NZA and NZU21 squads were all in camp last week in Wellington for a second national training camp before this afternoon's team naming.

Dame Noeline has named 15 players for the Silver Ferns for the series and will name a game day team of 12 for each match during the tournament.

The entire squad of 15 has played for New Zealand previously besides 18-year-old Nweke, who has impressed this year with her shooting and physicality with the Mystics

NZA on the other hand will carry a core squad of 11 players with the three players not included in each Silver Ferns match to get game time with NZA. The side is coached by Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and assistant coach Gail Parata.

Dame Noeline said this strategy was about building depth not only in this cycle of four years but also beyond.

“We have the Netball World Youth Cup next year, and of course the Cadbury Netball Series and Taini Jamison Trophy against England is upon us. We need to leverage off each other and put ourselves under pressure so we can showcase the best possible product out on court for Cadbury Netball Series,” Dame Noeline said.

“We even have players in the NZA that will shift to NZU21 so I couldn’t be happier than I am now.

“I’m expecting the competition in this Cadbury Netball Series to be as best as it can be as we look further ahead to naming a team of 12 to take on England later this month.”

Bailey Mes, Katrina Rore and Temalisi Fakahokotau were unavailable for selection for the Cadbury Netball Series due to injury management and medical reasons.

A Silver Ferns team to play England in a three-Test Series, starting 28 October, will be named on Sunday 25 October.

The Cadbury Netball series tips off this Wednesday with under-21s facing the NZ Men at 6pm in Palmerston North.

SILVER FERNS CADBURY NETBALL SERIES SQUAD

Shooters:

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Monica Falkner

Grace Nweke*

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Maia Wilson

Midcourters:

Gina Crampton

Claire Kersten

Kimiora Poi

Shannon Saunders

Sam Sinclair

Whitney Souness

Defenders:

Karin Burger

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Kelly Jury

Jane Watson

NZ A CADBURY NETBALL SERIES SQUAD

Shooters:

Ellie Bird

Aliyah Dunn

Jamie Hume

Midcourters:

Tayla Earle

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan



Defenders: