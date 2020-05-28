Grace Nweke headlines the Mystics’ teenage shooting trio raring to take on ANZ Premiership

With just a single ANZ Premiership season under her belt, 18-year-old Grace Nweke has become the most experienced player in the Northern Mystics’ shooting circle.

Nweke, Saviour Tui and Asher Grapes are all teenagers but they're the ones tasked to slot the goals for the Mystics this season.

Grapes is the new recruit, replacing injured Silver Fern Bailey Mes.

“With us being so young there's kind of not a lot of expectation on us and we just got to go out there with no fear and just got to play,” the 19-year-old Grapes said.

She's only played one season in the second-tier Bekko League before stepping up to the big time when the ANZ Premiership restarts next month.

“No, I definitely would not of expected it but all of a sudden it just came up and yeah it's quit crazy,” she said.

It's a huge step up for Grapes and 18-year-old Tui, joining forces with Nweke, last year's schoolgirl sensation.

As well as her 193cm frame, Nweke's now leading the Northern Mystics shooting circle with her experience too.

“I know I thought about it and I just think it's so weird that I’m the experienced one now but it's just so cool to share what I learnt from my season and share it,” Nweke said.

It's a new challenge for coach Helene Wilson, who has already lost two of her star Silver Ferns, with Michaela Sokolich-Beatson also out with injury.

This is the first time she's ever coached such an inexperienced shooting circle.