Govt funding towards netball allows return of physios, coaches for ANZ Premiership

Assistant coaches and physios belonging to ANZ Premiership teams are able to return to work now thanks to netball’s big win in yesterday’s Government funding announcement, Netball New Zealand says.

Grace Nweke (R) and Oceane Maihi (L) compete in the Mystics' win over the Stars. Source: Photosport

Netball NZ was given the largest payout in yesterday’s $4.6 million Sport Recovery Package, taking away $2.2 million from the announcement.

In comparison, the five Super Rugby teams will share $1.25 million, the Wellington Phoenix got $950,000 and the Warriors received just $200,000 from the package for professional sports teams.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie told RNZ the funding allocation shows there is recognition for how important netball is as sport here.

"We don't run a competition to make millions of dollars, we run it for that aspirational [aspect] for the fans and to be able to grow amazing Silver Ferns in the future.

"So I think it is really encouraging that that support has been recognised and that the government has been able to do this for us."

Wyllie said the funding allows the ANZ Premiership teams to bring staff such as assistant coaches and physios back onto the payroll.

"The support from this funding allows us to start layering back in the services that are so vital to the team whether it be a physio or strength and conditioning or coaching,” Wyllie said.

"I think it will make such a significant difference in that sense.”

Wyllie said some staff had offered to work for teams voluntarily when the season restarts on June 19 but they no longer need to worry about it.

“We are something that is built on voluntarism but I think when you get to this level we really wanted to be able to ensure that people were recognised for their input and the skills they brought to the table, and this just enables us to do that."