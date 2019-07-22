Giddy Casey Kopua, Laura Langman talk retirement and celebrating 'till the sun comes up' after World Cup win

They may be "fossils", but that won't stop longtime Silver Ferns Laura Langman and Casey Kopua from celebrating all night after winning the World Cup.

The veteran duo played key roles in the Silver Ferns' 52-51 win over Australia to claim the title this morning (evening in the UK, where the tournament was held) and told TVNZ1's Breakfast shortly after the final the moment is "hard to put into words".

"It's all been worth it," Kopua said.

"I'm glad I came back and this is what we came back for."

Langman added the pair always knew the journey would be "bumpy" but she didn't expect such a thriller.

"To turn our environment around in such a short space of time, it has been an incredible journey."

The pair confirmed they'll be hanging up the black dress for good after winning this morning, having both debuted internationally back in 2005 - two years after the Silver Ferns' last World Cup win.

"We're fossils," Kopua joked.

Despite their veteran status on the team, they reckon they'll be celebrating long into the night.

"Just keep going until the sun comes up," Kopua said.