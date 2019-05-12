TODAY |

'Get some KFC and chill out!' Casey Kopua shares humble Mother's Day dinner plans after final home game with Magic

The Magic have given Casey Kopua a win in her final home game for the franchise this afternoon after beating the Mystics and the retiring Silver Fern has a fairly decent idea of how she intends to celebrate it and Mother's Day.

This afternoon's match didn't have any effects on the title race, with both sides out of contention for a playoff spot, but the Waikato Bay of Plenty side still had plenty to play for with the match being Kopua's last on home turf.

The Magic renamed Claudelands Arena after Kopua to honour her for her 17 years with the team and set about building a strong lead early in the match to defend it. They went into halftime holding a 35-25 lead as a result.

The Mystics replied with a 16-10 run in the third quarter but the Magic fought back late in the game to earn a 61-52 win.

Kopua, who announced she's retiring from all netball at the end of the year earlier in March, said after the game she wasn't so sure about all the fanfare for her last home game.

Casey Kopua
Casey Kopua Source: Photosport

"There was a little bit of excitement," Kopua admitted.

"But i don't really like that sort of stuff - I sort of feel like a bit of a dork but I love playing at home and having my family and friends and the support of Waikato and New Zealand here."

Kopua's family, including her two-year-old daughter Maia, were on hand to watch the win and the defender said she'll celebrate the remainder of Mother's Day with them in a relaxed environment.

"I actually think we're going out for Mother's Day dinner," Kopua said.

"Just get some KFC and chill out - that's my sort of day."

Kopua's final game with the Magic is next Sunday when they take on the Tactix in Christchurch.

    The retiring Silver Fern said she felt like a "bit of a dork" having her last home game with the Magic celebrated. Source: SKY
