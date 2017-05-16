 

Former Silver Ferns Cat Tuivaiti confirms departure for Aussie competition next season

Former New Zealand international Cathrine Tuivaiti will join the Adelaide Thunderbirds for the next Super Netball season.

Cathrine Tuivaiti of the Central Pulse under pressure from Zoe Walker of the Tactix during the ANZ Netball Premiership match in Christchurch.

The 30-year-old goal shooter is leaving the Central Pulse to move to Adelaide.

"She is one of the most crafty and cunning players going around," Adelaide coach Dan Ryan said in a statement yesterday.

"I think she's going to be an absolute weapon for us in the goal circle.

"She's incredibly strong ... explosive and deceptive on the move and deadly accurate on the shot."

The Thunderbirds, who won just one game in the inaugural Super Netball season, have also signed Australian under-21 representative Sasha Glasgow to a full contract.

Tuivaiti, formerly of the Northern Mystics, was the most accurate shooter in this year's New Zealand premiership.

She missed only 26 shots all season, sinking 483 from 509 attempts at 95 per cent accuracy.

Tuivaiti was the top New Zealand shooter in terms of volume as well as accuracy, beating Silver Ferns Bailey Mes (87 per cent) and Maria Tutaia (81 per cent).

However Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby overlooked her in naming a 25-strong squad to trial for five days from July 31.

The Pulse finished second in the New Zealand domestic premiership this season, well beaten 69-53 by Southern Steel in the final.

The Steel have also lost their main strike weapon to Australia, after towering Jamaican international Jhaniele Fowler-Reid signed with the West Coast Fever.

Silver Ferns midcourter Laura Langman has extended her contract with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, the Australian league champions coached by former Magic coach Noeline Taurua.

New Zealand players must play for the domestic competition to remain eligible for the Silver Ferns, meaning Langman won't be considered for next year's team for the Commonwealth Games.

