Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore announces pregnancy

Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore has revealed the reason she withdrew from the Taini Jamieson series against England.

Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore (nee Grant) Source: Getty

Originally ruled out due to medical reasons, Rore has now announced that the reason she won't be featuring in the three-Test series is because she is pregnant.

In a post on Instagram, Rore said that she and her husband Joel had been struggling to conceive, however their persistence has paid off, with the couple expecting their first child next year.