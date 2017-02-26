Former Silver Fern Tania Dalton in critical condition in Auckland hospital

Former Silver Fern goal shooter Tania Dalton is fighting for her life in Auckland Hospital after collapsing last Thursday.

Former Silver Ferns goal shooter Tania Dalton. Source: Photosport

Dalton, 45, is in critical condition with her family confirming in a statement that she had suffered a ruptured internal carotid artery aneurysm and is currently in critical care.

Her family said they were thankful for the concern, kindness and support from everybody but at this time would like some space while they focused on caring for Dalton.

Netball commentators Anna Rowberry and Tania Dalton. Source: Photosport