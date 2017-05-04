Former Silver Fern Anna Harrison comes out of retirement, joins Stars for 2021 premiership

Former Silver Fern defender, 37 year old Anna Harrison has come out of retirement to play in next year's ANZ netball premiership.

Anna Harrison of the Mystics high fives with teammate Brooke Watt. Source: Photosport

Harrison has signed with the Northern Stars for 2021 along with Silver Ferns midcourter Gina Crampton who was part of New Zealand's world cup winning side last year.

Crampton until now has played her entire ANZ Premiership career with the Southern Steel.

Harrison, played 53 tests for New Zealand between 2003 and 2006 and retired from top level netball in 2018.

"I'm really looking forward to this, unexpected, but an exciting challenge. Particularly the personal growth that playing in a new team and environment will provide me and as an even older athlete from when I left!," said Harrison.

Also signing with the Stars is defender Elle Temu from the premiership winning Central Pulse, shooter Monica Falkner returns from injury along with Amorangi Malesala who has been playing in Australia.

Stars head coach, Kiri Wills, said she was excited with the mix of core players from this season and the new faces who would bring many different strengths to the side.

"I feel like there is a real Stars spine that we are developing, from Maia Wilson, who has been with us right from the start through to the blend of experience we have across the court," she said.

Wills was looking forward to working with Harrison who would follow in the footsteps of former Ferns Leana de Bruin and Temepara Bailey, acting as mentors while providing that experience and competitive edge on court.

"Anna will mentor and lead our young talented defenders and those we take on as training partners," Wills said.

"She is highly conscious of the player pathway and wants to contribute in a way that helps to grow these athletes."