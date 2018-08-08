 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

A failed Comm Games, a new position and two years on the bench: Pulse star uses every obstacle to learn

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

It hasn't been the smoothest road for Central Pulse mid-courter Claire Kersten.

After breaking into the New Zealand under 21s, Kersten had to wait until she was 24 before earning her first professional contract with the Pulse back in 2013, only to then spend the best part of the next two seasons on the bench.

But fast forward to 2018, and Kersten has proven to be an invaluable member of the starting seven.

"It's been a bit of a struggle. Very much up and down," she said.

"At times you sort of question whether it's going to work out, but the last couple of years have been amazing and have made those low points worthwhile."

Sunday's grand final will mark quite a transformation for Kersten, who switched from wing defence to centre this year.

"I've come from a circle 'D' background but obviously height's not on my side.

The feeding aspect has been a big aspect for me - that's been the biggest challenge this year."

Her form saw her called up to the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games squad and while the campaign itself may have been a disaster, the centre says she benefited from it.

"There were some really tough times over there but there were some great moments and I learned a lot from that experience from a netball point of view, but also personally."

Kersten and the Pulse play the winner of tonight’s semi-final between the Tactix and Steel in Palmerston North on Sunday at 4:15pm.

Claire Kersten learned a lot both on and off the court from the Gold Coast. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Topics
Netball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
3

Watch: Beauden and Jordie resurrect Hurricanes pennant on Barrett farm, threaten to remove Scott's Crusaders flag
4

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
5

All Blacks claiming underdog status in Bledisloe 'a load of tripe', says Wallabies great

MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
1 NEWS

Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement
00:42
The squads shared the Apollo Projects Centre in Christchurch today.

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
Casey Kopua

Casey Kopua weighing up return to Silver Ferns
Tactix goal shoot Ellie Bird and Magic goal defense Jenna O'Sullivan compete for the ball during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Tactix played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on 30 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Tactix keep ANZ Premiership hopes alive with close win over Magic

'I just want to keep that door open' - Former Silver Ferns skipper Casey Kopua on possible return

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns

Former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua isn't ruling out a possible return to the national team, but believes she still needs time to weigh up her options.

The 33-year-old spoke to 1 NEWS and said she is still retired from international netball.

"At the moment to be honest I am still retired, you know there is a difference in being available and being selected," said Kopua.

"There is more than just 'I am available' to be considered for and my family - that sort of thing."

Kopua says there is still a chance that she could come out of retirement.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

"I am keen I don't want any regrets in my netball career and I also want to have another chance or maybe not.

Casey Kopua
Casey Kopua Source: Photosport

"I just want to keep that door open."

She has played 101 Tests for New Zealand and believes the national team can return to the top of netball.

"I really do hope so (Silver Ferns improve) because I love the sport you know, I am passionate about it and I hate seeing it being slagged and you know not doing so well.

"Some of those players are my best friends, so that is quite hard to watch."

Kopua says she wants to help the national side in anyway, even if she doesn't play.

"I think for me just to have that opportunity to get back in there and see if we can make it get back up there, people still have an interest in it and love netball.

"So to try and get that back a little bit even if I am not playing, to try and get that back in some way would be I guess somewhat rewarding for myself."

New Zealand failed to win a Commonwealth Games medal for the first time earlier this year at the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

The 33-year-old is entertaining the idea of returning, but says she still needs to weigh up her options. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball
Silver Ferns
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Winston Peters' legal action over super leak has already cost taxpayers thousands - and the costs could continue to rise

An occasional shower heading towards the end of the week but clearing away to give a lot of us a pretty decent weekend

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Tayla Dalton says late mother Tania ‘biggest inspiration in my life’ as she pursues sporting success

1 NEWS
Topics
Netball

You could say, sport runs in the Dalton family.

The late Tania Dalton had a netball career spanning over 10 years and played 12 Tests for the Silver Ferns.

It's almost a year and a half since her mum passed away from a brain aneurysm but now, daughter Tayla is making a name for herself.

She was a finalist for the Under 16 Sportswoman of the Year at the Northern Region Surf Life Saving Awards.

"It's just such an awesome sport that I’ve been surrounded by my whole life, my dad was a very well-known legend for it, but it's awesome to be surrounded by the water, surf just creates the coolest people," Tayla said at the awards.

Andrea McVeigh spoke on behalf of those who worked alongside Dalton in the commentary box. Source: Supplied

The 16-year-old is part of Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Auckland's North Shore, a club she describes as a privilege to be a part of.

"They've had our backs since day dot and as a family we're very fortunate to be surrounded by cool people."

Mairangi Bay is also home to Black Fin Danielle McKenzie.

McKenzie was the first New Zealand woman to win an open individual title at the 2018 Australian Surf Life Saving Championships and is someone Tayla looks up to at her club.

"She's almost like a big sister but then at the same time, completely a role model," Tayla said.

"I totally aspire to be like her and she's absolutely killing it over in Australia."

But it doesn't stop at surf life saving for Tayla.

She's just been in Belarus representing New Zealand in the Under 17 Basketball World Cup, along with other sporting commitments.

She admits her schedule can get a bit hectic.

"I'm getting home at 10 most nights; I eat a lot of food. My poor family have to deal with me when I'm a bit tired."

Speaking of family, there's someone missing from her support crew but Tayla says she still feels her mum's presence every day.

The bubbly 45-year-old was fondly remembered as popular, feisty and just a little bit crazy. Source: 1 NEWS

"She'd love to be here having a few wines tonight but I know she'll be here with us.

"She's honestly the biggest inspiration in my life and I'm very lucky to have her watching over me each day."

Story by 1 NEWS Sport producer Maddy Lloyd

The 16-year-old has excelled in both basketball and surf life saving. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Netball