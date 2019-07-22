TODAY |

Euphoric Silver Ferns hoist World Cup trophy after historic campaign in Liverpool

AAP
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

New Zealand have ended Australia's dominance of the Netball World Cup by knocking off the Diamonds 52-51 in an absorbing final in Liverpool.

Embarrassed at last year's Commonwealth Games after defeat to Malawi saw them fail to win a medal, the Silver Ferns capped off a remarkable turnaround under master coach Noeline Taurua to deny the Diamonds a 12th title this morning.

Taurua, who has led Sunshine Coast Lightning to two successive Super Netball titles, took over the post 11 months ago following that disastrous campaign on the Gold Coast and turned the team into world champions.

The victory also prevented a fourth successive crown for Australia as New Zealand lifted the trophy for the first time since 2003.

In a sixth successive World Cup match-up between the two nations, the game was a predictably tight affair with the lead exchanging hands on numerous occasions in the opening exchanges.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51. Source: SKY

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander opted for the side that beat New Zealand by a single goal on Thursday, with skipper Caitlin Bassett, Steph Wood and Kelsey Browne all restored to the attacking line-up.

The scores were locked at 10-all after the opening quarter, but the Silver Ferns got their noses firmly in front with two unanswered goals from Maria Folau on the stroke of halftime to open up a 28-25 lead.

With New Zealand captain Laura Langman dictating proceedings at the centre of the court, Australia lacked the fluency in attack that they showed against South Africa in Saturday's semi-final.

Alexander brought on Gretal Tippett at halftime, but it failed to halt the charge of the Silver Ferns, who opened up a seven-point lead midway through the third stanza.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final. Source: 1 NEWS

Trailing by four at the start of the final quarter, the Diamonds started strongly with three quickfire scores to reduce the lead.

But New Zealand kept their noses in front with Folau (28 from 35) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (24 from 26) holding their nerves inside the semi-circle with clutch finishes.

With less than a minute remaining a Bassett (35 from 40) goal cut the deficit to a point but it was too little too late as Australia failed to turn the ball over and regain possession as the clock ran down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Silver Ferns won their first world title since 2003 with a 52-51 win over Australia in the final. Source: SKY
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51.
Silver Ferns win Netball World Cup after brilliant final against Australia
2
Taurua has taken the Silver Ferns from an all-time low to a World Cup final.
'Very lucky as Kiwis to have her' – Silver Ferns hail impact of coach Noeline Taurua
3
Taniela Tupou took out his opponent with a dangerous tackle after the whistle.
Wallabies' Tongan Thor yellow carded for cheap shot on Springboks opposite
4
The young first-five was a surprise selection, but has already caught the eye of veteran Ben Smith.
'Not the game for you' - Steve Hansen's words to bench-ridden Josh Ioane
5
New Zealand face Australia for the World Cup tomorrow morning.
'There has to be more' – Silver Ferns target improvement ahead of World Cup final
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:15
Noeline Taurua's side claimed a thrilling 47-45 semi-final win in Liverpool.

Silver Ferns topple hosts England to book spot in Netball World Cup final
1 NEWS

Australia loss 'a massive step' for Silver Ferns, says Noeline Taurua
New Zealand shooter Maria Tutaia lines up a shot under pressure from England defender Ama Agbeze during the Taini Jamison Trophy international netball match - Silver Ferns v England played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on Wednesday 13 September 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Silver Ferns locked in for World Cup semi-final against hosts England
00:31
New Zealand lost a close contest 50-49 in Liverpool last night.

'We've just got to get up' – Silver Ferns reflect on nail-biting loss to Australia