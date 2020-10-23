TODAY |

English netballers emerge from two-week isolation just days before Silver Ferns clash

Source:  1 NEWS

The English netball team have finally emerged from a two-week isolation period, making their way up to Hamilton to kick off a three-match series with the Silver Ferns next week.

The England Roses left Christchurch today, where they received a dispensation to train whilst in lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

For 14 days, the Commonwealth Games champions were restricted to their accommodation at Chateau on the Park and their cramped training venue in Hornby.

The side were briefly allowed to bask in their newfound freedom. However, facing a tight time schedule, the side packed into a charter flight bound for Hamilton just hours after coming out of their confinement.

With just five days until their opening Test with the Silver Ferns, the Roses itinerary leaves no room for rest.

The England side will be playing several friendly matches before they take on the Silver Ferns next Wednesday at Claudelands Arena, meaning the squad will have to hit the ground running upon their arrival in Hamilton.

The 14-day quarantine has been just one of many disruptions in the Roses’ lead up to their Silver Ferns Test series.

Before leaving the UK, head coach Jess Thirlby tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to stay home while assistant coach Kat Ratnapala takes the reins.

