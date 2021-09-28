TODAY |

English netballer Geva Mentor given lifeline to return to Australia

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

English netballer Geva Mentor has found a way out of New Zealand after earlier being stuck in the country following the Roses Test series against the Silver Ferns.

Geva Mentor. Source: Photosport

Mentor and the rest of the squad were due to fly to Australia to face the Diamonds, but the series was cancelled due to Covid-19. While the rest of the Roses flew back to the UK via Singapore, Mentor needed to get to Melbourne where she captains the Collingwood Magpies in the Super Netball League.

In a social media post on Monday night, the 37-year-old said unless she could find an alternative arrangement, it's likely she would not be able to get back to Australia until the end of November or December due to limited flights.

However, Mentor told 1News on Tuesday afternoon a private charter had been arranged for her and she will depart for Sydney on October 7. She will enter managed isolation upon arrival.

Mentor said she was extremely grateful for the support she has received from Netball NZ, Netball Australia and England Netball.

Netball
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Melbourne Storm stars to be interviewed over leaked party video
2
Aaron Smith shows off dazzling passing skills in TikTok video
3
Warriors star Reece Walsh offers teary apology as he faces drug charges
4
English netballer Geva Mentor given lifeline to return to Australia
5
Manly's Tom Trbojevic crowned 2021 Dally M winner
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Tauranga residents on alert after Covid detected in wastewater

Level 3 workers asked to get two Covid tests in next fortnight - Bloomfield

8 new Covid-19 cases in Delta community outbreak today

Vaccine expert 'upset' pregnant Canterbury mum cautioned about Pfizer jab