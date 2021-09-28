English netballer Geva Mentor given lifeline to return to Australia

English netballer Geva Mentor has found a way out of New Zealand after earlier being stuck in the country following the Roses Test series against the Silver Ferns.

Geva Mentor. Source: Photosport

Mentor and the rest of the squad were due to fly to Australia to face the Diamonds, but the series was cancelled due to Covid-19. While the rest of the Roses flew back to the UK via Singapore, Mentor needed to get to Melbourne where she captains the Collingwood Magpies in the Super Netball League.

In a social media post on Monday night, the 37-year-old said unless she could find an alternative arrangement, it's likely she would not be able to get back to Australia until the end of November or December due to limited flights.

However, Mentor told 1News on Tuesday afternoon a private charter had been arranged for her and she will depart for Sydney on October 7. She will enter managed isolation upon arrival.