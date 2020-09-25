England en route to NZ to play Silver Ferns, Aussies

The England Roses will make a tour Down Under to play the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds in September and October.

Jane Watson of New Zealand and Eboni Usoro-Brown of England during the Netball World Cup 2019 semi final. Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns will host the Roses in Christchurch in a three-Test Cadbury Netball Series on September 20, 22 and 24.

England players boarded a flight on Thursday morning and will go into managed quarantine upon arrival in Christchurch.

Following the games in New Zealand the Roses will head to Australia to play the Diamonds for the first time in three years.

The three-match series planned for October will mark the first time international netball has been played on Australian soil for over 700 days.

Netball New Zealand, England Netball and Netball Australia have been working closely with their respective governments since the beginning of the year around MIQ prospects and logistics.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said the latest Covid-19 outbreak has added a great deal of complexity around organising the Test series.

"We have been working closely with government, Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ over many months to facilitate this tour, we want to ensure our athletes have the best possible opportunities to compete as we head towards the Commonwealth Games in 2022, however the health and safety of our players, administrators and fans is our priority and we will continue to follow all government guidance."

Tickets will be released for the matches if, and when Christchurch moves to Alert Level 1.

Netball Australia chief executive officer Kelly Ryan agreed that the series was important preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"It will be particularly exciting to watch a number of the Australian-based Roses, who play in the Suncorp Super Netball League, to go up against their teammates at the international level."

The Roses were last in New Zealand in 2020 with the Silver Ferns winning the Tani Jamison Trophy series 3-0.