England Roses relishing New Zealand's freedoms on eve of series against Silver Ferns

The England Roses netball team are relishing New Zealand’s freedoms after completing their time in managed isolation.

The Roses will face the Silver Ferns on Wednesday in what will be their first action for eight months. But first they're adjusting to life in New Zealand, which is grappling with a second wave of Covid-19.



“Yeah it felt a bit weird actually to be honest with you know no masks you can walk in and out of coffee shops as you please ... wow what a privilege,” England co-captain Serena Guthrie said.

The extended period out of action means the players are relishing the parts of training that they once would have dreaded.

“When we first got back into training even the shuttles up and down the court we were just loving life doing them,” midcourter Jade Clarke said.

England has already played two matches with yesterday's hit out against New Zealand A played behind closed doors and the score remaining a secret.

They're also without some of their best players due to Australian Super Netball duties as they face the world champion Silver Ferns.