England pull off comeback to upset Silver Ferns, win series

England have pulled off another upset over the world champion Silver Ferns to claim their series and the Taini Jamison Trophy in Christchurch.

Grace Nweke contests Francesca Williams and Geva Mentor for the ball. Source: Photosport

The Roses pulled off an impressive comeback to pip New Zealand 49-45 in the final contest to secure back-to-back wins and the series.

It is just the 12th win for the Roses over the Silver Ferns in 103 meetings.

After securing their 11th win on Wednesday with a 10-goal victory, the Roses continued their hot form with a quick start in the series decider to jump ahead by three goals in the opening three minutes.

However, the Silver Ferns – missing captain Gina Crampton, vice-captain Sulu Fitzpatrick and Tiana Metuarau due to injuries – managed to claw their way back into the contest to tie the match at 12-12 after the first quarter.

The Silver Ferns would then make their move in the second quarter, capitalising on a heavy penalty count against the visitors to storm out to a 10-goal lead at the halftime break; 26-16.

With the scoreline looking dire, England opted to introduce goal shoot Eleanor Cardwell for George Fisher in the third quarter and got an immediate result as they managed to score four unanswered goals at the start of the third quarter.

Cardwell’s impacted continued to pay off as England slowly made their way back into the contest off her 25-from-26 performance, including a clean 13-from-13 effort in the third quarter.

Dame Noeline Taurua opted not to change from her starting seven until midway through the third quarter when Kimiora Poi entered at centre for Claire Kersten in an attempted move to disrupt England’s newfound synergy.

Dame Noeline made more changes as the score gap narrowed but it wasn’t enough as England went on to outscore the Silver Ferns by six in the third quarter and eight in the fourth.

The result is the first time England have won the Taini Jamison Trophy and puts them in good stead for their upcoming series against the Diamonds in Australia.

The Silver Ferns on the other hand will return to the court next month against the New Zealand Men in Hamilton.