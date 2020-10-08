England netball coach diagnosed with Covid-19, won't travel to NZ for Silver Ferns series

England coach Jess Thirlby has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and will not travel with her squad to New Zealand for the upcoming series against the Silver Ferns.

Jess Thirlby. Source: Getty

England Netball said in a statement this morning, New Zealand time, that Thirlby had received a positive Covid-19 test result, but was not suffering from any symptoms.

The 16 players in on the squad, as well as all remaining coaching and support staff, have all received two negative Covid-19 tests and England Netball says they'll be following strict quarantining and testing regimes as they travel to New Zealand.

With Thirlby unable to travel, assistant coach Kat Ratnapia will assume additional coaching responsibilities for the series.

"I am extremely disappointed to not be travelling with the Vitality Roses," Thirlby said.

"We have been taking every precaution; remaining in small bubbles during training, having staff wear masks at all times, as well as players wearing masks when not on court, social distancing, doing temperature checks on arrival, plus self-isolating at home and undergoing a pre-flight testing plan prior to travelling.

"Whilst I'm still awaiting my second set of test results, we cannot take any risks as the safety of all involved is the priority.

"I have to date not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 so this result has come as a shock.