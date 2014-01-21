Eligibility rules make Laura Langman unavailiable for Silver Fern's 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign

If Laura Langman's Silver Ferns career has drawn to a close, the 141-Test midcourter has few regrets.

Silver Ferns midcourter Laura Langman Source: Photosport

Langman will be unavailable for New Zealand's 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Australian champion club the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Under Netball New Zealand rules, she must play in the top-tier New Zealand premiership competition to be eligible for selection.

She says the decision to stick with former Magic coach Noeline Taurua's Lightning team had been difficult, but one with which she was happy.

"The timing on a number of levels just wasn't quite right," she told NZ Newswire.

"But sometimes you just don't get closure, you've just got to move on and be grateful for what you have.

"I'm hugely grateful for my Silver Ferns journey."

Langman, 31, made her international debut in 2005, and needs just five Tests to edge past shooter Irene van Dyk and become the most capped Silver Fern to date.

To some degree, Langman has left her long-term international future open-ended, with no concrete decisions made around the 2019 World Cup.

"The decisions I've made over the last two years have been a bit controversial, not meaning them to be," she said.

"I've done them from a space where I wanted to really lift the Silver Ferns values and be the best Silver Fern I could 24/7, and it's led me to this space and time.

"We do everything to wear the black dress - I still do that to this very day, and I will never shut that door because it has been a huge part of my life and it it is a huge part of my life, whether I'm there or not."

Langman said she had learned a lot in helping build a new club from scratch, and Taurua had some exciting ambitions for the Lightning in 2018.

"At our last team meeting she started to open up about where she wanted to take the team, and it sounds so cool.

"The challenge and the learning this season were massive, it was really refreshing."

When it came to making her final decision, Langman said one particular comment in recent days, made by a fellow Kiwi, had stuck with her.

"It doesn't matter what colour dress you're pulling on, you'll always pull that black dress on underneath.