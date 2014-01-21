 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Netball


Eligibility rules make Laura Langman unavailiable for Silver Fern's 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign

share

Source:

NZN

If Laura Langman's Silver Ferns career has drawn to a close, the 141-Test midcourter has few regrets.

Silver Ferns midcourter Laura Langman

Source: Photosport

Langman will be unavailable for New Zealand's 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Australian champion club the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Under Netball New Zealand rules, she must play in the top-tier New Zealand premiership competition to be eligible for selection.

She says the decision to stick with former Magic coach Noeline Taurua's Lightning team had been difficult, but one with which she was happy.

"The timing on a number of levels just wasn't quite right," she told NZ Newswire.

"But sometimes you just don't get closure, you've just got to move on and be grateful for what you have.

"I'm hugely grateful for my Silver Ferns journey."

Langman, 31, made her international debut in 2005, and needs just five Tests to edge past shooter Irene van Dyk and become the most capped Silver Fern to date.

To some degree, Langman has left her long-term international future open-ended, with no concrete decisions made around the 2019 World Cup.

"The decisions I've made over the last two years have been a bit controversial, not meaning them to be," she said.

"I've done them from a space where I wanted to really lift the Silver Ferns values and be the best Silver Fern I could 24/7, and it's led me to this space and time.

"We do everything to wear the black dress - I still do that to this very day, and I will never shut that door because it has been a huge part of my life and it it is a huge part of my life, whether I'm there or not."

Langman said she had learned a lot in helping build a new club from scratch, and Taurua had some exciting ambitions for the Lightning in 2018.

"At our last team meeting she started to open up about where she wanted to take the team, and it sounds so cool.

"The challenge and the learning this season were massive, it was really refreshing."

When it came to making her final decision, Langman said one particular comment in recent days, made by a fellow Kiwi, had stuck with her.

"It doesn't matter what colour dress you're pulling on, you'll always pull that black dress on underneath.

"For me, that was a really influential comment - you're always a Fern. How I train, how I attack the gym, how I attack the track, I do it with a silver fern on my heart."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:26
1
Kaino admitted those All Blacks with little game time on Saturday wanted to prove themselves at today’s training, including himself.

Psyched up Jerome Kaino lights up when admitting coaches had to hold him back at training


00:31
2
The giant NBA superstar made our Guy Heveldt seem a lot smaller than he actually is.

Watch: Hulking Steven Adams shows off his golf skills at driving range - 'It's just like meathead stuff'


00:21
3
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

00:52
4
Foster admitted newly called in Malakai Fekitoa is an option to play the must win Lions showdown at Eden Park on Saturday.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster keeps midfield selection under wraps after Ryan Crotty's injury and SBW's suspension

01:01
5
British and Irish fans have forked out tens of thousands to visit our shores.

'It's the best rugby you can ever imagine' – Lions fans loving New Zealand ahead of All Blacks decider

02:18
The claim by church leaders comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Housing shortage in Wellington forcing homeless people to commit petty crimes - church leader

The claim comes as the Government announced a multi-million dollar state housing boost for the Hutt Valley.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:59
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.


00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ