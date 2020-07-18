Ekenasio injury sours Pulse's victory over Mystics

Despite an injury to captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, the Central Pulse have overcome the Northern Mystics 44-38 in the ANZ Premiership.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio lines up a shot against the Mystics Source: Photosport

Coming into the match at the Auckland Netball Centre, the two sides sat first and second on the ANZ Premiership ladder, and although the second-placed Mystics couldn't overtake the Pulse, they could at least spoil the champions' hopes of an unbeaten season.

An injury to Ekenasio though nearly derailed the Pulse, as their skipped hobbled from the court in the second quarter. No word has been given as of yet on the severity of Ekenasio's injury.

After taking a 27-13 lead into halftime, the Mystics staged a second half fightback to worry the Pulse, winning the third quarter 14-11.

The final quarter would have left the Pulse sweating in their skipper's absence, the Mystics taking it 11-6, to fall short by just six goals.

In the shooting circle, the Pulse were led by Aliyah Dunn in the absence of Ekenasio, shooting 24 from 29, while Tiana Metuarau landed six from 11 attempts. Ekenasio managed 14 from 19 before her injury.

For the Mystics, the ever impressive Grace Nweke did the majority of the scoring with 37 from 39, while Saviour Tui pitched in the other goal with her only shot.

However, the Pulse's lead would prove insurmountable for the Mystics, despite their final quarter surge, the defending champions recording their seventh straight victory.