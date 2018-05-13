Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

The Northern Mystics secured their first win in the ANZ Premiership in Auckland this afternoon, edging out their cross town rivals the Stars 60-54 at Trusts Arena.

Drama unfolded in the second stanza of the match when Stars’ wing defender Fa’amu Ioane was sent off twice for constant infringing.

Ioane was sent off at the end of third quarter for two minutes, before being given her marching orders for the final time with eight minutes remaining in the match.

At the time the Mystics were leading 50-49.

Despite missing more than quarter of their shots at goal the Mystics held on to win the match.