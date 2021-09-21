'Disjointed' performance sees Silver Ferns lose second Test

England have kept the Taini Jamison Trophy series alive with a 55-45 win over the Silver Ferns in Christchurch on Wednesday evening.

Tiana Metuarau of the Silver Ferns during the Cadbury Netball Series/Taini Jamison Trophy, New Zealand Silver Ferns v England Roses at Christchurch Arena. Source: Photosport

A lacklustre second half from the hosts proved the difference after England managed to overcome a three-goal deficit from halftime to dominate the remainder of the match with an unchanged squad from Monday’s loss.

England’s efforts were spearheaded by Roses shooter George Fisher who was named player of the match for her 45-from-47 performance inside the shooters’ circle.

At the other end, teenage Mystics star Grace Nweke made her Silver Ferns debut alongside Moday’s debutant Tiana Metuarau however Metuarau was soon subbed for Maia Wilson.

Wilson was one of multiple changes made by coach Dame Noeline Taurua in the second half in a bid to reignite her team but it wasn’t enough to claw back England.

Vice captain Sulu Fitzpatrick told SKY Sports after the game the team were “disjointed” in their efforts and disappointed they were unable to support their young players on the court when they entered the game.

With the series tied at 1-1, the decider now takes place Friday in Christchurch.