Defending champions Central Pulse lose season opener to Northern Stars

Defending ANZ Premiership champions the Central Pulse have lost the season opener to the Northern Stars in Palmerston North today 53-57.

Pulse celebrate. Central Pulse vs Mainland Tactix. ANZ Premiership Grand Final Netball. ILT Stadium, Invercargill Sunday, 23rd August 2020 Source: Photosport

Playing without skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio, the home side struggled to find their groove in the opening quarter, outscored by the Stars by eight goals.

At half-time, the Pulse managed to reduce their deficit but still trialled 25-30.

Despite a brief comeback in the final quarter the Pulse couldn't snatch victory with the shooting prowess of Maia Wilson powering the Stars throughout.

Wilson finished the night with 44 goals from 55 attempts.

Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn managed 39 attempts at goal, missing just three shots, working in tandem with goal attack Te Amo Amaru-Tibble who made 19 shots at goal with 17 successful along with 16 goal assists.