Decision to chase Silver Ferns spot over cricket paying off for Kate Heffernan

Kate Heffernan is one of very few athletes who have the luxury and burden of having a choice between playing two professional sports.

At 20 years old, Heffernan has already proven herself to be a multi-talented athlete with representative honours in both cricket and netball.

Heffernan debuted for the White Ferns in 2018 as a left arm pace bowler but also represents the Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership League.

At one point Heffernan was juggling her time between both sports but she quickly came to the realisation that something needed to give.

"I did find myself turning up maybe half for each and that's when I realised I need to focus on one and give it 100 per cent"

She made the decision last season to devote all of her time to netball and it paid off.

Playing alongside her twin sister Georgia, she helped the Steel get all the way to the Premiership final.

Heffernan also earned herself a spot in the Silver Ferns development squad with her height in the midcourt catching the eye of national selectors.

Given her sporting pedigree it's no wonder why she has decided to pursue netball over cricket.

Both her mother and her aunty played for the Silver Ferns and Heffernan intends to follow in their footsteps and achieve a selection in the national side.