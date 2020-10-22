Dame Noeline Taurua says Silver Ferns have 'bit of work to do' after first win

Dame Noeline Taurua isn’t letting her Silver Ferns off the hook for their first performance in months, rating last night’s win over NZ A in the Cadbury Netball Series a four-out-of-10.

In their first game since January, the Ferns fought through a slow start to secure a 59-44 win. But despite the impressive end-of-game scoreline, Dame Noeline wants more from her players.

"I could see, sporadically, the areas that we were working on both defence and attack, but I think the little attention to detail at times was missing,” Taurua told Mediaworks.

"I don't know if we were a bit tired or just trying to get our legs back out there again. Promising, but still a bit of work to do.”

Dame Noeline selected both the Silver Ferns and NZ A squads earlier this week after holding an intense training camp in Palmerston North last week.

Competition for spots was fierce in the camp and Dame Noeline said she could see it on full display again last night.

"Some of the players impressed me in NZ A, which was pleasing. I can see the difference between the pros and others trying to stamp their mark, which is natural."

Dame Noeline’s side faces a much tougher task tonight coming up against the NZ Men who, despite a vastly different squad compared to the one that won last year’s series, still pumped the NZ under-21s 73-44.