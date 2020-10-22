TODAY |

Dame Noeline Taurua says Silver Ferns have 'bit of work to do' after first win

Source:  1 NEWS

Dame Noeline Taurua isn’t letting her Silver Ferns off the hook for their first performance in months, rating last night’s win over NZ A in the Cadbury Netball Series a four-out-of-10.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The world champions powered to victory after being on the back foot in the first two quarters. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

In their first game since January, the Ferns fought through a slow start to secure a 59-44 win. But despite the impressive end-of-game scoreline, Dame Noeline wants more from her players.

"I could see, sporadically, the areas that we were working on both defence and attack, but I think the little attention to detail at times was missing,” Taurua told Mediaworks.

"I don't know if we were a bit tired or just trying to get our legs back out there again. Promising, but still a bit of work to do.”

Dame Noeline selected both the Silver Ferns and NZ A squads earlier this week after holding an intense training camp in Palmerston North last week.

Competition for spots was fierce in the camp and Dame Noeline said she could see it on full display again last night.

"Some of the players impressed me in NZ A, which was pleasing. I can see the difference between the pros and others trying to stamp their mark, which is natural." 

Dame Noeline’s side faces a much tougher task tonight coming up against the NZ Men who, despite a vastly different squad compared to the one that won last year’s series, still pumped the NZ under-21s 73-44.

The Silver Ferns played the NZ Men twice last year before their historic World Cup campaign, losing both matches 54-50 and 66-54.

Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
2
Cam Smith's father reveals All Blacks legend Richie McCaw has given advice to NRL great
3
'My new name is Caleb's dad' – Proud Eroni Clarke reflects on son's journey to All Blacks
4
Team NZ 'outraged' America's Cup courses with best public viewing scratched due to Italians' challenge
5
David Campese admits 'eating humble pie' after comments about All Blacks' lost aura go up in smoke
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE

Silver Fern Kelly Jury leaves netball horrors behind - 'You learn a lot through hardship'
03:14

Dame Noeline Taurua stoked with large Silver Ferns squad system - 'It's been fierce'
01:04

England netball squad eagerly await negative Covid-19 tests as Silver Ferns Tests approach

Caitlin Bassett admits calling Dame Noeline for advice on NZ move - 'I really respect her opinion'