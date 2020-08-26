Dame Noeline Taurua aiming for decade of success with newly named Silver Ferns squad

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dame Noeline Taurua is looking beyond the current four-year cycle for the world champion Silver Ferns with her newly announced squad, saying if they get things right the team should be set up for almost a decade of successes.

Dame Noeline spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning about the squad unveiled yesterday from her home in Pukehina, saying they have plans in place for multiple scenarios this year with Covid-19 still a global issue.

"One of the things we've looked at within the Silver Ferns environment is looking at ourselves and not being so caught up in what is happening with our opposition or external matters," Dame Noeline said.

"It's a massive opportunity that we can actually get together in October with three camps there.

"Over the next couple of years, we're looking at building our base, getting as many players involved in the Silver Ferns brand and giving them as many meaningful opportunities that we can.

"If we're lucky enough that the lovely Australians come over to New Zealand, then a trans-Tasman Constellation Cup will happen.

"There is stuff that we've had to change because of Covid but the crux of our planning still goes ahead and what better way with the the current naming and selections of the current crop."

Yesterday's announcement was divided into two squads - the Silver Ferns team and a development unit - with 20-year-old Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon the bolter in the senior squad.

Dame Noeline said despite the separation on paper, she will oversee both teams and work with everyone as though it were one team.

"The way I like to look at it is we've got the New Zealand Silver Ferns squad and we've got the Silver Ferns development squad so in total, there's 26," she said.

"Providing people meet the fitness criteria and are able to take the court, it's open for selection.

"When I look at the squads, I think we've got a great mix of experience and the youth coming through who bring a lot of exuberance but also that learning that needs to happen."

Dame Noeline added there was plenty to be excited about with the 26 named.

"I feel, with the current players that we have, if we're smart enough, it's not only about the next four-year cycle but the one after that so we can be quite strategically smart and have no gaps when no one leaves.