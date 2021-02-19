Dame Noeline ponders Silver Ferns’ shooting reshuffle

Silver Ferns' coach Dame Noeline Taurua could look outside the square as she searches for goal attack options with a Constellation Cup against arch-rivals Australia confirmed for October.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Bridget Tunnicliffe for rnz.co.nz

World class goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio is unavailable this year as she's expecting her second child.

Experienced Silver Fern Bailey Mes has struggled to put shots up this year for her Mystics' franchise.

The other current Silver Ferns' goal attack option Te Paea Selby-Rickit, has also struggled with accuracy.

And an injury has meant Monica Falkner, who forced her way into the Ferns last year, has had very little court time in this ANZ Premiership.

But Silver Ferns' goal shoot Maia Wilson could be the answer and Dame Noeline said it was something she had thought about for a while.

Maia Wilson against the Steel Source: Photosport

"Yeah definitely there is [a possibility] I haven't closed that opportunity off and have had her in my head there actually probably over the last two years, mainly, sort of knowing what's underneath, and also the ability to keep evolving and improving her game," Dame Noeline said.

While Wilson has cemented herself as the Silver Ferns' starting goal shoot, she spent some time at goal attack for the All Stars during the 2019 Cadbury Series, at Dame Noeline's request.

"I will look at that and see if that is going to be something that's of value to the team and also her as an individual. It's a totally different game and your ball delivery has to be on song …ball retention is really important to us. So it would be interesting what that looks like.

"With Ameliaranne out, we're a bit short of having players that will go to the post that are clear about the volume but also the accuracy. That's one of the things that's been highlighted with the players that are currently doing it, or not during the ANZ."

Dame Noeline would only want to take Wilson out of goal shoot if she has a strong option to step into that void.

She has that in Grace Nweke, who's been almost unstoppable for the Mystics this year.

While Nweke didn't make the cut in January this year, the 19-year-old has passed the Silver Ferns' fitness test in the past and with another ANZ season under her belt would be primed to do so again.

Grace Nweke against the Tactix Source: Photosport

It could be a mouth-watering combination and a chance for Nweke to cut her teeth before the Commonwealth Games next year.

Youngsters Jamie Hume, Tiana Metuarau, and Khiarna Williams have impressed this season and will be on the selectors' radar, but none have any international experience.

On the 10th August, 16 to 18 players will be named in the Silver Ferns' squad and another 8 to 10 in the development squad.

One area that Dame Noeline is very happy with is in her front-line defenders Karin Burger, Jane Watson, and Sulu Fitzpatrick.

"For some of the players that came out of the Constellation Cup I've been really excited by them cementing themselves in their own team and you can see them dominating.

"The peering of Karin and Jane has cemented, now that they're playing week in week out with Tactix and very dominant not only as a unit but also as individuals and their numbers are going through the roof.

"With Sulu she's a different person and her ability to lead everybody else around her has taken off and she comes up with ball at certain times so I'm really happy where the defence is.

"When I look at Australia, they're pretty strong in their attacking end so we need a lot of brains when we get out on court and different options."

Former Silver Fern defender Phoenix Karaka, who's coming back from having her first child, got a few minutes on court for the Mystics last weekend.

Dame Noeline said the selectors would have to discuss whether they include players like Karaka in the squad, who are still working their way back to fitness.

"Those are the questions that we're asking ourselves. We've also got a Katrina Rore that's in that same boat as well. So we have got quite a few players that have been out of the mix either through coming back from injury or having baby.

"Irrelevant of whether players are named in the Silver Ferns or the development squad I can select from either. If I can just get people through the door, then we'll go hammer and tong at each other while they're in the environment, I'm comfortable with that."

Dame Noeline said Katrina Rore hadn't indicated yet whether she was available.

Katrina Rore against the Magic Source: Photosport

The defensive veteran, who had her first child in early May, told RNZ earlier this year that she had no idea if she would make a comeback.

"Probably by the end of this month, I'll be in contact with Katrina to see where she is in her life and I'm not too worried with some of these players taking the time.

"When I look at the bigger picture, Commonwealth Games next year, the Worlds the following year, once we hit our stride we'll be pretty full on.

"So I think for some of them, they just need to get themselves ready physically and mentally and I'm fine with that and we'll keep supporting them through that transition period."

Dame Noeline said she was pleased the ANZ Premiership had heated up over the last couple of rounds, which had included some unexpected results.

"With the pressure that's happening on the teams, that's great because then you can really see the players that stand up.

"They can't muck around, they have to either bring their game in that moment or you can go from first to fourth on the ladder in a flash. I'm looking forward to seeing who are those people that are going to stand up."

The Silver Ferns' coach admitted it had been hard watching the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic struggle on and off the court this year.

The Magic lie at the bottom of the table, while the franchise has also had some financial difficulties.

Dame Noeline coached the Magic for years when they dominated finals netball.

"My dear old franchise and I still have a lot of skin in the Magic because I sort of know the history and where we've come from to where we are now.

"It's a sad unfortunate situation and I also know how that impacts not only on the coaching staff or the support, but also the players as well. It's not helpful when there's instability within the organization and it does rub off on the players."

She said the Magic had a lot of power to alter the standings over the final two rounds of regular season.

"The players can really fight for their contracts, but also they can change the ladder, and I think that's an exciting thing that they have possibly in front of them."

Australian Diamonds' shooter Caitlin Bassett took up a contract with the Magic to get more court time but has had some frustrations in trying to build combinations in the attacking end.

Dame Noeline knows Bassett well from coaching her at the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australian league.

"Caitlin is a 40-goal person and always has been and has been a nemesis for Silver Ferns.

"Over the last three weeks, I feel that she has really shown her worth. She's just starting to come and play and they've probably been able to feed her better, while at the same time Caitlin has maybe got a better understanding how the others around her work."

She believed a niggly injury had also hindered Bassett's ability to play her best netball.

"It'll be interesting where Caitlin goes and what she's thinking, and where her long-term plans are. But from my perspective, she's an international star and one of those players I've always respected."

The Silver Ferns will attempt to defend the Constellation Cup in October with two tests each in Australia and New Zealand.