Covid-19: Entire ANZ Premiership re-launch to be hosted at Auckland Netball Centre

Netball New Zealand have confirmed the next step in the return of the ANZ Premiership, with all matches to be played at Auckland Netball Centre.

The centre will be the lone venue for the competition's restart on June 19, and will be transformed into a professional hub for New Zealand's ANZ Premiership sides.

Matchday protocols have also been shaken up, as teams will now have to travel to and from Auckland each week, with some sides having to charter flights.

Naturally, the matches will have to be played in front of empty stands.

There will also be strict measures in place once inside the centre, including teams preparing for matches inside their own private rooms.

"Its got to be a safe bubble," Auckland Netball CEO Dianne Lasenby told 1 NEWS.

"Thinking about how to get teams in, teams out, how to clean the facility after each team's been in each game.

"It's been challenging but fun."

Northern Stars shooter Maia Wilson will be just one of the players to turn out for the revamped competition, the Auckland native getting to turn out at a venue where she learned the game.

The Auckland community competition will also return in late June.

Wilson is hoping to inspire the next generation of Kiwi netballers, playing on the same courts as their Silver Ferns heroes.

"I've got a massive emotional attachment to this place," she told 1 NEWS.

"It brings back those really fond memories that I have.