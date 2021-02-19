Contract-shy Noeline Taurua signs dotted line to lead Silver Ferns through 2023 World Cup

Noeline Taurua has reaffirmed her commitment to the Silver Ferns, signing on through until the 2023 World Cup.

Netball New Zealand this morning announced her re-signing, which will see Taurua guide the Silver Ferns at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

She will now also have the chance to win back-to-back world titles in South Africa.

For now, Taurua is prepareing the Silver Ferns for the upcoming Constellation Cup series against Australia.

She said re-signing for another two years felt right.

“This is the first time that I have actually signed a long-term netball contract,” she said.

“For me, I feel extremely positive about the direction that netball is going in New Zealand and I want to continue to be a part of that.

“I’m incredibly proud of where we have come from but also really excited about where we are going to next.

“I have loved the energy that has come from Netball New Zealand, the athletes, management and the netball community in ensuring our game moves forward.”



NNZ boss Jennie Wyllie, praised Taurua's re-commitment to the Ferns.