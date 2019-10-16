Constellation Cup fixtures to go ahead as Quad Series gets canned

Netball NZ has announced that the Quad Series due to be played in September is now cancelled. The Constellation Cup Test series, however, is still on the cards and it is expected that the four-match event will take place toward the end of the year.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio competes for the ball against Australia Source: Photosport

Netball NZ Head of High Performance Keir Hansen says the Quad Series couldn't realistically be held and all nations involved in the series arrived at the same conclusion.

“All four participating nations have together looked at various scenarios to see if we could make it work however we all agreed that due to impact of Covid-19 on international travel cancelling the 2020 Netball Quad Series scheduled for September was the only option."

To fill the void of the Quad Series, Netball NZ intends to get Silver Ferns to play in the Cadbury Cup and other domestic options.

The Cadbury Cup features exhibition fixtures with the NZ mens netball side, an All Stars team and the Fiji Pearls taking part in last years tournament.

“Last year we hosted a very successful Cadbury Netball Series that included the NZ Men's Invitational team and the All Stars side," Hansen says.