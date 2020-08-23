TODAY |

Central Pulse win back-to-back ANZ Premierships after beating Mainland Tactix in the grand final

Source:  1 NEWS

The Central Pulse have won back-to-back ANZ Premierships after beating the Mainland Tactix 43-31 in the grand final tonight in Invercargill.

Central Pulse vs Mainland Tactix. Source: Photosport

The defending champions led from start to finish in Southland with Aliyah Dunn finishing with 28 goals from 30 attempts while Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekanasio had 15 goals from 18 attempts.

Wing attack Maddy Gordon was named the player of the match after starring for the Pulse with a game-high 21 feeds.

The win is the perfect send-off for Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie, who is leaving the role.

Netball
Silver Ferns
