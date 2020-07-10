Central Pulse on track for perfect season after thriller against Steel

The Central Pulse have kept their hopes of an unbeaten season alive, claiming a 40-37 victory over the Southern Steel in Auckland.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Te Huinga Selby-Rickit tussel for the ball. Source: Photosport

Led again by the shooting duo of Aliyah Dunn (23 from 25) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (17 from 20), the Pulse again held their nerve to seal victory, after the two sides played out a 47-40 thriller last weekend.

Down 12-11 after the first quarter, the Pulse rallied to lead 22-20 at halftime, taking a 33-29 advantage into the break.

The Steel meanwhile weren't helped by a last minute injury to goal shoot Jennifer O'Connell, needing to be taken from the court on a stretcher, coming after already having had fellow shooter Georgia Heffernan ruled out until 2021.

The win sees the defending champions record their sixth in a row, comfortably top of the ANZ Premiership ladder, eight points clear of the second placed Mystics.